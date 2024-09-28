Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis

Andrew Garfield finds solace in his upcoming film with Florence Pugh!
After closing San Sebastian Film Festival with John Crowley’s We Live in Time on Saturday, Garfield take the lid off on how his upcoming flick helped him through the "mid-life crisis."
“When I read [the script], I was in deep contemplation of the meaning of life. As always, but maybe more pronounced in that moment," he shared.
Grafield continued, "I was thinking about life, death, love, meaning, time… standing at the age of 39 and 40, kind of a mid-life crisis, looking forward, looking backward, looking exactly where I am, and thinking, ‘What now?'”
The Spider-Man star also revealed that he felt like he'd written the script of We Live in Time.
“This script arrived, and it was as if I had written it from that place,” he added, recalling that he had to ask himself, ‘How did I write this so well? I’m not a writer.'”
We Live in Time, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2024.