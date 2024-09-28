Entertainment

Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's 'We Live in Time' to hit the theatres on October 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in We Live in Time script amid midlife crisis
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis

Andrew Garfield finds solace in his upcoming film with Florence Pugh!

After closing San Sebastian Film Festival with John Crowley’s We Live in Time on Saturday, Garfield take the lid off on how his upcoming flick helped him through the "mid-life crisis."

“When I read [the script], I was in deep contemplation of the meaning of life. As always, but maybe more pronounced in that moment," he shared.

Grafield continued, "I was thinking about life, death, love, meaning, time… standing at the age of 39 and 40, kind of a mid-life crisis, looking forward, looking backward, looking exactly where I am, and thinking, ‘What now?'” 

The Spider-Man star also revealed that he felt like he'd written the script of We Live in Time.

“This script arrived, and it was as if I had written it from that place,” he added, recalling that he had to ask himself, ‘How did I write this so well? I’m not a writer.'”

We Live in Time, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms

Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis

Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods

Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe

Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe

Entertainment News

Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Meghan Markle's latest move aims at stealing Prince Harry's thunder?
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Travis Kelce's mom shares exciting details of his meeting with Prince William
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Travis Kelce dared for ‘bad hairstyle competition’ by Patrick Mahomes
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Katy Perry 'encourages' fiancé Orlando Bloom to 'flirt' with others
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Gigi Hadid channels Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga in packing tape outfit
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host Oscars 2025?
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Kim Kardashian wants Beyoncé to apologise for shady remarks