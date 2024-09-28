Royal

Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar

Princess Theodora, Matthew Kumar host grand wedding full of merry royals

  by Web Desk
  September 28, 2024
Princess Theodora, Matthew Kumar host grand wedding full of merry royals
Princess Theodora, Matthew Kumar host grand wedding full of merry royals

Princess Theodora has at last married lawyer and long-time partner Matthew Kumer after their wedding had to be postponed twice previously.

On September 28, the two sealed their forever vows with a big kiss as members of the Greek royal family cheered on.

As per Hello Magazine, the ceremony was held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation situated in Athens, which was selected by the couple as it “reflects their love for Greece.”

There was an arrangement to welcome plenty of guests since the marriage ceremony was a regal one.

Princess Bekedikte of Denmark as well as Princess Alexia stole the show in a red dress, where the crowd chanted Queen Sofia’s name with garlands as she arrived.

Princess Nina looked no less in a pale blue outfit, gracing the venue next to husband Prince Philippos.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal’s five children chose to mark their own persona by arriving in a separate vehicle from their parents.

Princess Theodora picked Princess Maria Olympia alongside Princess Alexia’s daughter Arrietta as her good-looking bridesmaids for her big, royal wedding.

Queen Anne-Marie had also received a large response from the public gathered outside.

When Matthew Kumar emerged, he looked every bit of a dashing groom in a smart suit with his gang of groomsmen, as was intended.

The last one to arrive was Princess Theodora herself, who made a bridal entry hand-in-hand with her eldest brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, as a gown with floral patterns shone delicately on her.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return