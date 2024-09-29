King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been in Scotland for a while now, so they took this opportunity to celebrate the 25th Scottish Parliament anniversary today, on September 28!

The royal couple was invited at the Queensberry House, where Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh as well as the Presiding Officer and Deputy Presiding Officers gave them a formal welcome.

Then, the two were escorted to the Garden Lobby for meeting First Minister Rt. Hon John Swinney MSP, followed by other political leaders from the nation popping out to greet them.

Photographs from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s socially buzzing outing were shared by the official royal family Instagram.

It stated that they “met community heroes – people who are making a huge difference in their local areas” along with “young people from the length and breadth of the country.”

Later on into the evening, things started spicing up with The Mace and Crown of Scotland being brought into the Chamber.

Its procession was accompanied by a fanfare performed by musicians from none other than the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which must have impressed King Charles and Queen Camilla for sure!

