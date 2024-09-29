Entertainment

Travis Kelce's mom shares son 'can't clean or cook', Taylor Swift may 'help'

  September 29, 2024
Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce has revealed some of her son’s flaws.

The mother of two revealed that her son “can’t cook or clean” but the NFL star might be getting some “help” from his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During a dialogue with Extra TV, Donna said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, “He can’t clean. He can’t cook,” however he’s “getting a little better.”

The Kelce matriarch, 71, hinted at Taylor while noting, “I think he’s getting some help.”

Previously, the Cruel Summer crooner posted a video on YouTube Shorts of Travis giving her a gentle kiss in the kitchen while she stirred a pot.

In June, the NFL player confessed during a press conference that he likes to cook with the 14-time Grammy winner in the kitchen, but he did not share any specific dish they cook together.

Travis said at that time, "I respect that question but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal.”

It is pertinent to note that Taylor and Travis started dating in September 2023.

