Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Mahira Khan stole million hearts with her new look at the 9th Hum Awards show that was held on September 28, 2024. 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Legends of Maula Jatt actress charmed England with her style. 

For an unforgettable evening of entertainment, the superstar dolled up in an exotic golden outfit. 

In the accessories department, the Raees starlet matched big gold dangling earrings with her nude makeup doing all the talking. 

Her long tresses were neatly styled in hard curls as they cascaded down her shoulders. 

"Go big hair or go home," the Sadqay Tumhare actress captioned her post. 


Shortly after the diva's Hum awards look went viral, her ardent fans could not stop but shower all the love. 

One person wrote, "No one does red carpets like MK, truly the last of Pakistani superstar." 

Another penned, "Woke up in the middle of the night to drink water and instead saw this gorgeous tall glass of champagne! Damn!" 

"Looking extremely gorgeous and stunning," the third noted. 

"She never disappoints," the other effused. 

The mom-of-one struck various poses in the outdoor setting of the London's prestigious OVO Arena Wembley to flaunt her look for the night. 

Khan's move came merely days after her jaw-dropping photoshoot from the Atlantis captivated hearts and minds. 

On the personal front, Mahira Khan married a businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2023. 

