Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex attended UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week without Duchess of Sussex

  • September 29, 2024
Prince Harry seemingly stood out more during high-profile N.Y.C trip without wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, attended UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. Climate Week kicks off on September 22 and runs until September 29, while High-level Week runs from September 23 to September 27.

He went to this trip alone due to his greatest passions: conservation, the environment and preserving his late mother’s memory.

A royal expert Phil Dampier reflected on the reason behind Harry’s recent solo trips including his visit to the US East Coast and the UK for his uncle’s funeral.

As per OK magazine, Phir said, “He’s turned 40 and must be asking himself what the future holds. I think he’s desperate to find some new meaning to his life and that seems to involve branching out on his own more. He clearly wants to find some causes he can get involved in and give his life some purpose.”

Another expert Jennie Bond chimed in and exclaimed, “Harry still shines brilliantly on his own.”

Since the Duchess of Sussex “doesn’t” want to come back to this country, he has no choice but to “fly solo.”

