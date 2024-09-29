Trending

Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, who are currently in London for the 9th Hum Award show, were spotted holding baby Jahan Ara in their arms. 

The Udaari actress spread cuteness on Instagram with the photo of her daughter. 

"It the three of us again tonight," the Rangreza star captioned her adorable post. 


In the pictures posted the new parents could not stop swooning over their little munchkin as she effortlessly posed for the camera, making various hand gestures.  

Farhan carried Jahan Ara tightly in his arms rocking a three-piece white suit while the Tich Button star stunned in a dark blue outfit for the prestigious awards evening. 

Millions of the couple's admirers were captivated by the darling Jahan Ara. 

One fan penned, " She is so adorable mashallah." 

" So much resemblance with Farhanuu," the second wrote. 

" This was such an unexpected post," the third effused. 

Also Jahan Ara's doting dad Farhan dropped a comment praising the cherished moment, "Daddy's little princess Mashallah." 

For the unversed, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, who were in the headlines for their reported split, have reaffirmed connection by sharing a photo together on Eid-ul-Fitr. 

