Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move

Kyle Richards is slamming all the doors shut on sister Kim Richards after her alleged relapse into substance abuse!
Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim barged into Kyle’s house and had a serious fight after the Richards family decided to cut off ties with her.
It was also reported that in early days of September, the American socialite was also place on a psychiatric hold after she allegedly relapsed into alcohol addiction.
On Friday, September 27, Kyle Richards was seen at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys as reported by Page Six.
Taking a merciless move against her sister, the Beautiful Wedding actress is seeking to file a plea against Kim Richards to evict her from the house after her alleged relapse.
The American actress was spotted wearing a cream colored T-shirt, jeans, and tan cap and boots. To accessorize her appearance, Kyle wore a pair of sunglasses and a black crossbody bag.
In a source disclosed information, it was revealed that Kyle is feeling “torn apart” after Kim’s relapse as “she has the biggest heart, she loves her sister so much, and always will, but she doesn’t know what else to do.”
Kim and Kyle Richards have worked together as main cast members of The Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills.
Besides this, Kyle Richards’ movies include Beautiful Wedding, Halloween Kills, and Curfew.