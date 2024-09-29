Trending

'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance

The IIFA 2024 award night lights up with Rekha's stunning dance performance to old Bollywood classics

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Ever-glowing Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute stunning dance performanc
'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute stunning dance performanc

Veteran actor Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night memorable! 

The 69-year-old left millions tongues wagging with her graceful and energetic performance at the glitzy event.

IIFA's official Instagram page shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans a trip down memory lane to her golden young days in the cinema. 

“The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024," the post read. 

Rekha, who just proved that age is just a number, slipped in a beautiful Anarkali dress for the night, exuding deep elegance and grace. 

What became the focus of attention at the event was Rehka's killer dance moves as she grooved alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes to Lata Mangeshkar's song  Piya Tose Naina Lage Re and Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya. 

Soon after the star broke the stage, a person dropped a video of Rekha on Reddit where she was seen heartily shaking a leg to old Bollywood dance numbers with the caption, "Rekha performing at IIFA."

IIFA Awards is an entertainment affair held in Abu Dhabi where Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar took on the hosting duties and Vicky Kaushal too joined them. 

Bollywood bigwigs like Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon touched down in Abu Dhabi for the biggest award show. 

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Trending News

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Maya Ali wishes her brother all 'success and happiness' on his birthday
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations