'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance

Veteran actor Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night memorable!
The 69-year-old left millions tongues wagging with her graceful and energetic performance at the glitzy event.
IIFA's official Instagram page shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans a trip down memory lane to her golden young days in the cinema.
“The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024," the post read.
Rekha, who just proved that age is just a number, slipped in a beautiful Anarkali dress for the night, exuding deep elegance and grace.
What became the focus of attention at the event was Rehka's killer dance moves as she grooved alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes to Lata Mangeshkar's song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re and Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya.
Soon after the star broke the stage, a person dropped a video of Rekha on Reddit where she was seen heartily shaking a leg to old Bollywood dance numbers with the caption, "Rekha performing at IIFA."
IIFA Awards is an entertainment affair held in Abu Dhabi where Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar took on the hosting duties and Vicky Kaushal too joined them.
Bollywood bigwigs like Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon touched down in Abu Dhabi for the biggest award show.