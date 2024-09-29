Royal

Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move

Prince Harry seemingly wants to back to his 'old' life after N.Y.C trip

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markles wishes with desperate move
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move

Prince Harry has not only been travelling solo without Meghan Markle, but lately he is also taking major decisions against wife’s wishes.

The last time the royal couple went on a trip together was Columbia.

As per a royal expert, the duke is “desperate” to find some new meaning to his life amid constant travelling.

He reportedly wants kids Archie and Lilibet to spend more time in the UK even though the Duchess of Sussex does not want to return.

As per OK magazine, Phil Dampier said, “He’s turned 40 and must be asking himself what the future holds. I think he’s desperate to find some new meaning to his life and that seems to involve branching out on his own more.”

The expert added, “He clearly wants to find some causes he can get involved in and give his life some purpose. Meghan doesn’t want to come back to this country, so he will have to fly solo.”

On the work front, Prince Harry is returning to the UK on Sunday to attend a charity event on September 30.

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Royal News

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity