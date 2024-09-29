Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move

Prince Harry has not only been travelling solo without Meghan Markle, but lately he is also taking major decisions against wife’s wishes.
The last time the royal couple went on a trip together was Columbia.
As per a royal expert, the duke is “desperate” to find some new meaning to his life amid constant travelling.
He reportedly wants kids Archie and Lilibet to spend more time in the UK even though the Duchess of Sussex does not want to return.
As per OK magazine, Phil Dampier said, “He’s turned 40 and must be asking himself what the future holds. I think he’s desperate to find some new meaning to his life and that seems to involve branching out on his own more.”
The expert added, “He clearly wants to find some causes he can get involved in and give his life some purpose. Meghan doesn’t want to come back to this country, so he will have to fly solo.”
On the work front, Prince Harry is returning to the UK on Sunday to attend a charity event on September 30.