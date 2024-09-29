Entertainment

Justin Bieber faces rising pressure amid juggling fatherhood and 'Diddy' controversy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child on August 23, 2024

  • September 29, 2024
​​As Justin Bieber navigates the complexities of fatherhood, concerns mount over his well-being amidst explosive allegations involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Since the arrest of Diddy, the once-close relationship between the Baby hitmaker and the disgraced rapper has come under severe investigation.

Unsettling recordings of the then-15-year-old Bieber spending "48 hours with Diddy" and the two going out together have surfaced online.

According to Dailymail.com, the source shared that Beiber is in a state where he feels he has no one to talk to about the Diddy revelations and is 'sailing these waters alone.'

“'Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand,' the insider explained. 'He was a kid.'

The source added that the fallout comes amid his current struggles to try and be a good parent having not had the best example from his own father, Jeremy Bieber.

“Justin is stressed right now,” the insider continued, adding, “He has a baby boy and trying to be a good dad without having anything to reference what a good father is.”

Sharing details about his health, the source disclosed, “He is sailing these waters alone and everyone fears that if Hailey shows any struggles with being a first time mom then this is going to be incredibly difficult for Justin.”

The insider added, “Diddy could not have happened at a worse time as he is trying to experience the joy of being a father with the pain of having to deal with all of this.”

Notably, Bieber announced the birth of his first child on August 23, and gave fans a glimpse of the baby's tiny foot and wife Hailey's hands.

Entertainment News

Hailey Bieber flaunts ‘lighter’ locks after welcoming baby with Justin Bieber
Taylor Swifts ‘convincing’ Travis Kelce to ditch football for music career?
‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation
Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look
Kanye West surprises fans with new album ‘Bully’ release announcement
Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move
David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids
‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70
Travis Kelce's mom shares son 'can't clean or cook', Taylor Swift may 'help'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' orchestral concert