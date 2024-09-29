Vicky Kaushal gushes over sharing stage with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024

Trending

  • September 29, 2024
Vicky Kaushal pays moving tribute to the Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan after sharing stage with him at IIFA awards 2024.

The Masaan actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share carousel of photos from the IIFA’s stage.

In the first image, Kaushal could be seen hugging Khan from the back while the second picture showed the duo rocking the stage with their iconic dance moves.

“From growing up watching him create magic with his hosting and performances on stage… to last night, sharing the stage and being part of the same magic… I lived many dreams! Thank you @iamsrk Sir. There’s no one like you, there never will be,” Kaushal penned alongside white and black photos.

In the last photo, Khan and Kaushal were captured holding hands as the Jawan actor clutched his IIFA trophy in other hand.

Shortly after Kaushal’s post, fans flooded the comments section with requesting the pair to collaborate for big screen as well.

On fan wrote, “SOMEONE CAST THEM TOGETHER IN A MOVIE RIGHT NOWWWW.”

While another noted, “Didn’t know we needed this bromance so badly.”

“The only energy we need around,” the third gushed.

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan kept his legacy alive as he bagged IIFA 2024 Best Actor award.

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show
'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'
IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react
Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema
Maya Ali wishes her brother all 'success and happiness' on his birthday