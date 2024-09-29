Vicky Kaushal gushes over sharing stage with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024

Vicky Kaushal pays moving tribute to the Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan after sharing stage with him at IIFA awards 2024.
The Masaan actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share carousel of photos from the IIFA’s stage.
In the first image, Kaushal could be seen hugging Khan from the back while the second picture showed the duo rocking the stage with their iconic dance moves.
“From growing up watching him create magic with his hosting and performances on stage… to last night, sharing the stage and being part of the same magic… I lived many dreams! Thank you @iamsrk Sir. There’s no one like you, there never will be,” Kaushal penned alongside white and black photos.
In the last photo, Khan and Kaushal were captured holding hands as the Jawan actor clutched his IIFA trophy in other hand.
Shortly after Kaushal’s post, fans flooded the comments section with requesting the pair to collaborate for big screen as well.
On fan wrote, “SOMEONE CAST THEM TOGETHER IN A MOVIE RIGHT NOWWWW.”
While another noted, “Didn’t know we needed this bromance so badly.”
“The only energy we need around,” the third gushed.
Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan kept his legacy alive as he bagged IIFA 2024 Best Actor award.