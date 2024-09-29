Royal

King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK

King Charles was seen rushing out of royal residence with Lady Sarah Keswick accompanying him

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
King Charles was seen rushing out of royal residence with Lady Sarah Keswick accompanying him
King Charles was seen rushing out of royal residence with Lady Sarah Keswick accompanying him

King Charles was seen heading out in fine form as he left his royal residence in a car today, on September 29.

As per Express UK, he was being driven to Crathie Kirk for attending his usual Sunday church service with darling wife Queen Camilla.

But this time, Lady Sarah Keswick also accompanied the couple for their tradition since she was photographed happily chatting with King Charles on the way.

The news comes as Prince Harry will be arriving back into the United Kingdom tonight, so he can turn up at a WellChild awards ceremony in London tomorrow.

While the Duke of Sussex shall be reportedly staying in a place that’s “within a stone’s throw of Buckingham Palace,” his father unfortunately won’t be there to see him.

As was evident from King Charles’ sighting in Scotland today, he’s still living in Balmoral Castle and was even present at Scottish Parliament’s 25th anniversary with Queen Camilla yesterday.

When Prince Harry’s return to his homeland was announced earlier this month, it was highly expected that Your Majesty would come back by that time to see each other.

Now it seems that it will remain an unlikely event.

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill

Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill
Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide

Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30

Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30

Royal News

Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened