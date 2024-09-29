King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK

King Charles was seen heading out in fine form as he left his royal residence in a car today, on September 29.
As per Express UK, he was being driven to Crathie Kirk for attending his usual Sunday church service with darling wife Queen Camilla.
But this time, Lady Sarah Keswick also accompanied the couple for their tradition since she was photographed happily chatting with King Charles on the way.
The news comes as Prince Harry will be arriving back into the United Kingdom tonight, so he can turn up at a WellChild awards ceremony in London tomorrow.
While the Duke of Sussex shall be reportedly staying in a place that’s “within a stone’s throw of Buckingham Palace,” his father unfortunately won’t be there to see him.
As was evident from King Charles’ sighting in Scotland today, he’s still living in Balmoral Castle and was even present at Scottish Parliament’s 25th anniversary with Queen Camilla yesterday.
When Prince Harry’s return to his homeland was announced earlier this month, it was highly expected that Your Majesty would come back by that time to see each other.
Now it seems that it will remain an unlikely event.