Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Prince Harry is poised to make a decisive move in his career, taking a crucial step toward professional independence from Meghan Markle.

On Monday night, the Duke of Sussex will be present at the WellChild Awards in London.

As part of Harry and Meghan's plan to concentrate on individual work instead of collaborative initiatives, Harry has accepted several solo engagements in New York this week.

According to a source who spoke to the Times, Harry wants to get past the celebrity bullshit and rebuild his reputation by being recognised as a significant philanthropist.

The duke does not wish to resume his previous position inside the Royal Family, the insider continued.

Prince Harry cherishes his wife and kids and loves the life in California.

His visit to the UK on Monday will be a pivotal moment in his attempt to take back the charitable arena.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finalised their professional split following the failure of multiple collaborative initiatives as a pair.

The Sussexes left the Royal Family in 2020 to pursue a career as a power couple in the US.

However, they have faced challenges such as losing a deal with Spotify and receiving public

criticism for their comments about the Royal Family.

They have since pursued separate projects, with Prince Harry making solo public appearances and both working on individual projects.

Royal News

King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time