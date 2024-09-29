Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is poised to make a decisive move in his career, taking a crucial step toward professional independence from Meghan Markle.
On Monday night, the Duke of Sussex will be present at the WellChild Awards in London.
As part of Harry and Meghan's plan to concentrate on individual work instead of collaborative initiatives, Harry has accepted several solo engagements in New York this week.
According to a source who spoke to the Times, Harry wants to get past the celebrity bullshit and rebuild his reputation by being recognised as a significant philanthropist.
The duke does not wish to resume his previous position inside the Royal Family, the insider continued.
Prince Harry cherishes his wife and kids and loves the life in California.
His visit to the UK on Monday will be a pivotal moment in his attempt to take back the charitable arena.
According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finalised their professional split following the failure of multiple collaborative initiatives as a pair.
The Sussexes left the Royal Family in 2020 to pursue a career as a power couple in the US.
However, they have faced challenges such as losing a deal with Spotify and receiving public
criticism for their comments about the Royal Family.
They have since pursued separate projects, with Prince Harry making solo public appearances and both working on individual projects.