Doja Cat makes special urge to fans amid her music performance 

Doja Cat urged the audience to recognize their collective strength in advocating for global change. Using her platform, the singer highlighted the crises in Gaza and Ukraine, calling for unity and action to support those affected.
During her main stage performance on Saturday, September 28, the renowned rapper took a moment to raise awareness about global injustices.
“Right now, millions of men, women and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo and all across the world, are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that we have the power to bring change, love light and hope to those who need it most,” Doja told the crow gathered on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park.
She added, “I join forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight. But we can’t stop now.”
The singer continued, “Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter and education they need and very, very much deserve. There is a beauty in strength in all of you who are watching this, and who choose to be here tonight. This is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life.”
Notably, Hugh Jackman, the Global Citizen Ambassador, served as the festival's host. Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro performed as co-headliners. The world's foremost organisation working to eradicate severe poverty is called Global Citizen.