Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton

Prince William has expectedly welcomed a brand new baby into the royal family with Kate Middleton as Prince Harry joins him in becoming uncles once again!
The brothers’ third cousin, Maddison May Brudenell, has just introduced her newborn son via an exclusive photoshoot interview by Hello Magazine.
She used to previously model for Ralph Lauren and will soon be tying the knot with fiancé Bret Kapetanov.
“Our family feels complete,” Prince William’s third cousin expressed.
Meeting her partner has been a fulfilling yet unexpected experience for her because she was in the middle of a divorce when they met for the first time.
Maddison May Brudenell was visiting some friends in Windsor, Ontario, and within a few months of love blossoming between them, Bret Kapetanov moved acrossed the Atlanic to propose her.
Born on August 4, the new addition to their family has been named Michael Adam, inspired from Prince Harry’s relative Michael Brudenell, who is the baby’s maternal great-great-grandfather.
While Prince William and his younger brother didn’t make any public posts for welcoming their third cousin’s new baby, it’s assumed that they must have done so privately.