Royal

Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry became uncle once again after latest addition of a boy to royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Prince Harry became uncle once again after latest addition of a boy to royal family
Prince Harry became uncle once again after latest addition of a boy to royal family

Prince William has expectedly welcomed a brand new baby into the royal family with Kate Middleton as Prince Harry joins him in becoming uncles once again!

The brothers’ third cousin, Maddison May Brudenell, has just introduced her newborn son via an exclusive photoshoot interview by Hello Magazine.

She used to previously model for Ralph Lauren and will soon be tying the knot with fiancé Bret Kapetanov.

“Our family feels complete,” Prince William’s third cousin expressed.

Meeting her partner has been a fulfilling yet unexpected experience for her because she was in the middle of a divorce when they met for the first time.

Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton

Maddison May Brudenell was visiting some friends in Windsor, Ontario, and within a few months of love blossoming between them, Bret Kapetanov moved acrossed the Atlanic to propose her.

Born on August 4, the new addition to their family has been named Michael Adam, inspired from Prince Harry’s relative Michael Brudenell, who is the baby’s maternal great-great-grandfather.

While Prince William and his younger brother didn’t make any public posts for welcoming their third cousin’s new baby, it’s assumed that they must have done so privately.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury

Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities

Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Royal News

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy