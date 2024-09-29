Royal

Sarah Ferguson praises daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson declares she is ‘proud’ of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie amid family tensions

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Sarah Ferguson declares she is ‘proud’ of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie amid family tensions
Sarah Ferguson declares she is ‘proud’ of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie amid family tensions

Sarah Ferguson is known for doting on her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but this time, she declared her love in public!

In a fresh interview with Hello Magazine, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife cheeringly said about them, “I am very proud of them and they are very proud of me.”

“We are a tripod of women and the best way to empower people is to lead by example,” she added, speaking about their influence as prominent members of the royal family.

But this time, Sarah Ferguson was addressing her joint effort with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for saving the planet.

Together, she and her elder daughter recently darted to New York for attending one summit from the Global Citizen NOW Health & Financing Sessions.

Princess Beatrice also launched her Youth Impact Council organization there, expressing, “I like to listen to people who are trying to find solutions but aren’t being heard. So I look, listen, learn, and amplify.”

Mostly, however, Sarah Ferguson and her offspring take up separate public engagements, but they always shake their schedules up to spend time with each other.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary

Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy

Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants

Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants

Royal News

Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament