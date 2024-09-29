Sarah Ferguson praises daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson is known for doting on her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but this time, she declared her love in public!
In a fresh interview with Hello Magazine, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife cheeringly said about them, “I am very proud of them and they are very proud of me.”
“We are a tripod of women and the best way to empower people is to lead by example,” she added, speaking about their influence as prominent members of the royal family.
But this time, Sarah Ferguson was addressing her joint effort with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for saving the planet.
Together, she and her elder daughter recently darted to New York for attending one summit from the Global Citizen NOW Health & Financing Sessions.
Princess Beatrice also launched her Youth Impact Council organization there, expressing, “I like to listen to people who are trying to find solutions but aren’t being heard. So I look, listen, learn, and amplify.”
Mostly, however, Sarah Ferguson and her offspring take up separate public engagements, but they always shake their schedules up to spend time with each other.