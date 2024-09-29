Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is once again in the headlines for making a bold statement regarding former US president Donald Trump.
Musk said while replying to a user on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!"
He also accused the Biden administration of making illegal migrants citizens to gain votes in swing states.
Moreover, Musk has endorsed Trump multiple times.
He expressed support for Trump after an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania in July.
“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his swift recovery,” Musk posted on X, sharing a video of Trump being escorted by Secret Service agents.
Meanwhile, Trump mentioned he would consider Musk for a position in his Cabinet if elected, and Musk replied that he was “willing to serve.”