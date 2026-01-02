Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicole Kidman looks ahead to New Year after awkward reunion with Keith Urban

The 'Babygirl' starlet and the country singer announced their high-profile divorce in September last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicole Kidman is heading into the New Year with her two daughters after forcefully celebrating Christmas with her ex-husband, Keith Urban.

The Babygirl actress, who debuted her natural curls this week, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 1st, 2026, to share a rare photo of her little family, showing Sydney Harbour fireworks in the frame.

"Looking forward to 2026 xx," Kidman scribbled the caption.

In the viral snap, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer is hugging her two daughters as the trio looks across the water where the impressive show took place.

P.C.: Nicole Kidman/Instagram Stories
This update came after the Oscar-winning artist reportedly had an uncomfortable reunion with her former husband on Christmas.

According to a latest report by RadarOnline.com, an insider close to the former couple, who parted ways in September 2025, revealed that the actress put her bitter feelings about Urban aside for the sake of her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith’s happiness. 

"She's able to compartmentalise to create some happy moments; they've been glued to Nicole's side, and they won't want to be apart from her for the holidays, so Nicole plans to spend time as a family with Keith," the tipster added.

Despite their estrangement from each other, Urban and Kidman both committed to the family to facilitate happy family moments for their daughters.

For those unaware, the pair, who got married in 2006, announced their high-profile split in September last year, after 19 years of marriage.  

