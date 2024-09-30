Royal

Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate

Lady Frederick Windsor made comments about her royal relatives

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate
Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate

Lady Frederick Windsor has expressed deep admiration for the royal family, describing them as "warm and supportive" in a recent interview.

While conversing with HELLO Magazine, Sophie Winkelman expressed her praises to the royal relatives – including the King and the Princess of Wales.

"She's wonderful," Windsor said about Princess Kate.

She continued, "I last saw her at Wimbledon; it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever. She's been amazingly brave and is doing so well."

is equally fond of the King, who is back at work following his own cancer diagnosis.

Lady Frederick Windsor also has a soft spot for the King, who is back at work after being diagnosed with cancer.

"Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock; it just doesn't occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do," she stated.

She added, "He's battling cancer and doesn't give himself a moment off – he's a hugely inspirational man.

Expressing her admiration for royal family, she shared, “The central royal family work very hard. It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."

Notably, her heartfelt remarks came while King Charles and Kate Middleton recovered from the cancer.

Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals

Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals
Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary

Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy

Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy

Royal News

Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Sarah Ferguson praises daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle