Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate

Lady Frederick Windsor has expressed deep admiration for the royal family, describing them as "warm and supportive" in a recent interview.
While conversing with HELLO Magazine, Sophie Winkelman expressed her praises to the royal relatives – including the King and the Princess of Wales.
"She's wonderful," Windsor said about Princess Kate.
She continued, "I last saw her at Wimbledon; it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever. She's been amazingly brave and is doing so well."
is equally fond of the King, who is back at work following his own cancer diagnosis.
Lady Frederick Windsor also has a soft spot for the King, who is back at work after being diagnosed with cancer.
"Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock; it just doesn't occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do," she stated.
She added, "He's battling cancer and doesn't give himself a moment off – he's a hugely inspirational man.
Expressing her admiration for royal family, she shared, “The central royal family work very hard. It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."
Notably, her heartfelt remarks came while King Charles and Kate Middleton recovered from the cancer.