Kubra Khan expresses mixed feelings on performing in her hometwon London

Kubra Khan claims she was a bag of nerves while performing on the Hum Awards 2024 stage.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Hum Kahay Kay Sachay Thay actress shared a bunch of shots from the star-studded night.
Alongside the carousel post, Khan revealed her sentiments of performing in front of her home audience, "If you couldn’t tell, I was shaking inside. The Nerves, adrenaline.. everything kicked in all at once."
"But more than that, the excitement of performing in my home town in front of my people was beyond everything. Thank you London for always showering so much over me. You will always be my first love. I love you."
London has Kubra's heart and she could not be more than elated to have performed and made her home town proud.
For the night, the London Nahi Jaunga actress decked up in style in a baby pink shimmery outfit with her hair tied in a neat bun.
She went minimal in makeup as her soft blush and the gloss shined through.
Her million-dollar smile made the diva stand out even more.
Prior to the Hum Awards show, Kubra Khan landed in London for a fan meet and greet event where she addressed a slew of fan queries.