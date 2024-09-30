Kubra Khan expresses mixed feelings on performing in her hometwon London

Trending

  Web Desk
  September 30, 2024
Kubra Khan claims she was a bag of nerves while performing on the Hum Awards 2024 stage. 

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Hum Kahay Kay Sachay Thay actress shared a bunch of shots from the star-studded night. 

Alongside the carousel post, Khan revealed her sentiments of performing in front of her home audience, "If you couldn’t tell, I was shaking inside. The Nerves, adrenaline.. everything kicked in all at once."

"But more than that, the excitement of performing in my home town in front of my people was beyond everything. Thank you London for always showering so much over me. You will always be my first love. I love you." 


London has Kubra's heart and she could not be more than elated to have performed and made her home town proud. 

For the night, the London Nahi Jaunga actress decked up in style in a baby pink shimmery outfit with her hair tied in a neat bun. 

She went minimal in makeup as her soft blush and the gloss shined through. 

Her million-dollar smile made the diva stand out even more. 

Prior to the Hum Awards show, Kubra Khan landed in London for a fan meet and greet event where she addressed a slew of fan queries. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024
Vicky Kaushal gushes over sharing stage with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024
Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show
'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'
IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react
Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health