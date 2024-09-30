Kate Middleton takes major decision for her future after chemotherapy

Princess Kate is said to be “hurt” over backlash she received for sharing a video message to announce about completing her chemotherapy after 9 months of cancer.
The aesthetically filmed video message featuring heartwarming moments of Kate with her husband Prince William and their kids Charlotte, Louis and George during their Balmoral holidays this summer.
Soon after Kate’s 3-minute-long video went viral, people cherished the good news with great zeal, however, a handful of royal experts grilled the princess of Wales for following in Meghan Markle’s footsteps.
Now a well-placed source has spilled on Kate Middleton’s reaction over criticism she received at that time.
“This has served as a brutal reminder for Kate that there’s always going to be cynicism when she puts herself into the public eye,” an insider told InTouch.
They added, “As much as she’s trying to avoid reading anything negative, it’s hard to ignore that some people are saying she was ‘pulling a Meghan’ and that the video was over the top and too choreographed.”
The source also reflected on the time when Kate Middleton received huge criticism for using edited photo with her kids on British Mother’s Day.
“She admitted it was a mistake, that she never should have used photoshop, and took responsibility,” they added.
However, “this time she doesn’t feel she deserves the criticism. She’s genuinely stunned that people are trying to tear her down when she was so authentic and raw.”
“It’s hurtful and she’s now retreating and reconsidering her stance on being so open going forward,” they revealed.
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January this year.