  • September 30, 2024
Brad Pitt is outlining bombshell future plan with girlfriend Ines de Ramon after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie pulled a 2-year old lawsuit back!

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt relationship, that began since late 2022, are reportedly gearing up to take their relationship to a whole next level as an insider told In Touch that the couple is planning to start a family prior to getting married.

In the shocking new report, the tipster told the outlet that Pitt and Ramon do have plans to tie the knot, however, what holds much greater priority to the pair as of now is to have a child.

The Wolfs actor’s “full focus outside of work” is to plan a baby with his girlfriend, and for that the duo has only one motto, “the sooner the better,” revealed the insider.

What’s more shocking is that the tipster also revealed if the pregnancy does not happen naturally, Brad Pitt has a plan B all ready.

“[Brad Pitt] has said IVF is an option,” they reported.

The source continued to add, “They’re keeping their fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon,” while referencing that the couple spent quality time together during their recent Europe trip.

The insider added, “Brad has no qualms about becoming a dad again so late in life. For one thing, his health is in great shape and he’s got just as much energy as he’s ever had. He really does feel decades younger than his age.”

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, among whom, none of the kids is in contact with the actor.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon map SHOCKING future plan post Angelina Jolie lawsuit

