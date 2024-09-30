Entertainment

Sophie Turner opens up about 'shame' that comes with motherhood

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner completed their year-long divorce on September 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Sophie Turner has gotten candid about the dark side that comes with motherhood.

The 28-year-old Game of Thrones actress shares Willa, 4, and two-year-old Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

She recently opened up about the constant scrutiny mothers have to face on a daily basis.

Sophie told the Sunday Times Culture magazine, “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood. You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”

On the work front, the mother of two filmed her latest TV series Joan after the divorce with the What A Man Gotta Do hitmaker.

Sophie portrayed the role of real-life Joan in her new six-part crime thriller.

While talking about the show, she added, "Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.”

Sophie and her estranged husband Joe, 35, have finally completed their year-long divorce on September 11, 2024.

