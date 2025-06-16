Entertainment

Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn

'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram

Kris Jenner has recently sparked controversy after her heartwarming Father's Day post. 

The 69-year-old popular reality TV star shocked fans when she mentioned some of her girl's exes in her heartfelt honor.

Her tribute featured her daughter, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian's former beau, Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner. 

On Sunday, June 15, Kris turned to her Instagram handle and released a collage featuring Kanye, Travis, Tristan, and Caitlyn alongside their kids. 

The viral collection of snaps sent the internet into a frenzy when she included a throwback photo of Kanye alongside his eldest daughter, North West, who turned 12 on the same day. 

Another glimpse of Kris' former husband, Caitlyn Jenner's snap raised the fans' concerns after the mom-of-six generously included him in her post.

The Kardashians actress penned a moving note, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, stepdads, grandfathers, and father figures out there!"

"You have shaped, supported, and loved us in so many ways and I’m grateful to have witnessed the love that each of you has for your children," she continued.

The businesswoman further gushed about her son, Rob Kardashian, for fulfilling his father's duties religiously, "To my son, Rob… you were born to be a daddy and I am so proud of the father and the man you are. I love you! I wish all the dads out there a day filled with love."

Fans reactions on Kris Jenner's Father's Day: 

As Kris Jenner's post gained traction on social media, several fans quickly took to her comments section to troll her for including all of her daughter's exes.

One fan sarcastically penned, "Adding Kanye is wild after he said he didn't want his kid not to mention how he terrorizes your daughter but okay Kris."

"Tristan is there as if nobody is going to notice," another user wrote.

A third one said, "And the only one that’s even married to a baby daddy is Kourtney. That’s fucking pitiful." 

Despite the backlash, Kris Jenner did not react to the online criticism. 

