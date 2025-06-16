Entertainment

Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours

Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours

Katy Perry was spotted without her distinctive ruby engagement ring amid ongoing “tension” in Orlando Bloom relationship.

As per Daily Mail, the Last Friday Night hitmaker, 40, was seen at a Melbourne nightclub over the weekend, shouting the bar drinks.

Katy got engaged to Orlando in 2019 with a large ruby stone surrounded by diamonds in a flower-shaped setting.

Her appearance without engagement ring comes after some tabloids reported “tension” in their relationship.

A source told People, “They’re pretty much done,” adding that they “don’t really see them being able to turn things around here. It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.”

The strain in their relationship came while Katy was working on her latest album 143.

“This comeback means a lot to her. She wants to give fans the best show. She’s happy and just focused on her tour. Her daughter is with her and they’re sightseeing and having fun,” another insider explained.

About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first started dating in 2016 and briefly split in 2017.

After rekindling their romantic, the romantic couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy in 2020.

