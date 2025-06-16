Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance

Billie Eilish is honoring someone dear with a sweet gesture!
The 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician, in a latest update, paid a special tribute to her beloved father, Patrick O’Connell, on the 2025 Father’s Day.
Turning to her official Instagram Story on Sunday night, June 15, the Bird of a Feather hitmaker posted a throwback video of her dad featuring him holding a beautiful dandelion in his hands.
Behind the camera, Eilish asks her father to blow on the dandelion. He takes a strong breath and blows, scattering the delicate petals into the air.
Laughingly, the Hit Me Hard and Soft songstress says, “Wow! That’s amazing.”
Expressing love to her dad, Billie Eilish tagged him and captioned the clip, “love you dad @krondeutch.”
This heartwarming clip of father-daughter interaction comes amid the Blue singer’s whirlwind romance with her new flame, Nat Wolff.
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff romance:
Billie Eilish sparked romance buzz with Nat Wolff last week, when the lovebirds’ were photographed passionately kissing each other on their hotel room balcony during Italy getaway.
The rumors fueled when the duo stepped out for a romantic boat ride in Venice, pictures of which quickly went viral on the internet.