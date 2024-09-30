Diljit Dosanjh proclaims love for Pakistan during his Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh stands out as one of the most expressive Indians, who frequently shares his admiration for Pakistan
He once again won hearts for his kind act towards his Pakistani fans during his concert in Manchester as part of the Dil-Luminati tour.
In a leaked clip, the Indian Punjabi singer randomly called upon a fan on stage presenting her with a gift and his autograph.
Upon asking the fans nationality and knowing she was from Pakistan the singer proclaimed his love for the country, despite strained relations.
"Where you from?" Diljit asked his female fan.
"Pakistan," she responded leaving the famous Punjabi crooner gushing.
"See. India and Pakistan both are equal for me. Punjabi's heart holds love for everyone no matter what nationality or religion," the Crew actor started off.
He added, "All these borders have been made by politicians. Whoever has come from my hometown India to attend my concert I wish them a warm welcome as well as all those who have flown in from Pakistan, a very warm welcome to them also."
On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt.