Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra bring action to London for ‘Citadel’ season 2 filming

The official release date of 'Citadel' season 2 is yet to be announced

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Citadel Season 2 will be an action treat for fans, just like season 1, and the behind-the-scenes glimpses are proof of it!

On Monday, Richard Madden and co-star Priyanka Chopra were spotted filming an intense car chase scene for the season 2 of Amazon Prime spy thriller Citadel in London.

The Scottish actor, who is reprising his role as secret agent Mason Kane, was seen shooting with a prop gun from the car at his on-screen enemies before the vehicle sped off down the Canary Wharf Street.

Madden was spotted cutting a dashing figure in sunglasses as he leaned out of the car's passenger window for the scene.

Meanwhile Priyanka, who plays Mason's love interest Nadia, was also present at the scene, standing on the sidelines watching the action as the fellow actor dramatically falls on the ground after being struck by bullet.

The Bluff actress opted a casual look for the action scene, wearing jeans and suede jacket.

Citadel season 1, which had only six episodes, was one of the most expensive series of all time.

The show was renewed for a second season in March 2023, a month before season 1 premieres.

Citadel season 2's official release date is yet to be announced.

