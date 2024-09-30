Princess Diana ‘left trembling’ by Mohamed Al Fayed’s ‘disgusting proposal’

Princess Diana was left “visibly shaking” after disgraced Mohamed Al Fayed extended a very indecent proposal, according to her former butler Paul Burrell.
Prince Harry’s later mother had an allegedly disgusting encounter with the Egyptian businessman, leading her to call him a “creep.”
Paul Burrell informed National News Network that Mohammed Al Fayed told Princess Diana, “I want you to marry my son because in Egyptian tradition, the father goes first.”
The former butler recalled, “I was in the car when Princess Diana came running out from his office shaking and told me, and these are her exact words.”
“Mohamed Al Fayed said, ‘I’m going to sleep with you.’ She then said in shock, ‘Can you imagine making love to Yoda?’ That’s what she called him. I was disgusted by his behavior,” he narrated.
Prince William’s mum had nicknamed billionaire “Yoda,” taking it from the famous wrinkly green character that starred in Star Wars.
She had called him “creepy” and “slimy” because he would “always put his hands” on her, as per Paul Burrell.
“Princess Diana was repulsed by the thought of having to surrender to him. By making that comment, he was setting the stage for that encounter and he was serious,” the aide described.
He added, “Mohammed Al Fayed thought that was his right— that he would actually sleep with the Princess of Wales. And that was always in her mind all through her romance with Dodi.”
Paul Burrell claimed that the businessman was trying to “soften her up and exploit her vulnerability.”
These latest allegations from Princess Diana’s side come as police reported 19 other accusations against Mohammed Al Fayed that took place between 2005 and 2023.
3 of these were of rape, whereas the remaining 15 were of sexual assault.