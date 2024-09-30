Entertainment

Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award

César Awards are France highest film honor, equivalent to the Oscars

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Julia Roberts is set to receive an honorary tribute at the 50th edition of the César Awards.

The ceremony will be held February 28, 2025 at the Olympia Theater in Paris.

“Julia Roberts fascinates, she is a source of inspiration and an icon of world cinema,” the César academy in a statement said.

To note, César Awards are France highest film honor, equivalent to the Oscars.

The statement further added, “Julia Roberts is not just a movie star, she’s also an icon of popular culture, and her influence extends far beyond her performances.”

Roberts kicked off her career in 1990 with the role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman

Since then, the actress has “enjoyed a string of successes, with roles as varied as they are unforgettable,” the academy added.

Her notable films include, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill, Money Monster and many more while her famous dramas were The Pelican Affair, Erin Brockovich and Alone Against All, for which she won the best actress Oscar in 2001.

The Honorary César Award has previously paid tribute to David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford and George Clooney.

Chris Martin shares shocking update on Cold Play's retirement
Taylor Swift skips watching Travis Kelce’s big game again amid breakup rumors
Sophie Turner sets record straight on recent remarks on ‘motherhood’
Sophie Turner opens up about 'shame' that comes with motherhood
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Mamma Mia’ cover takes fans by storm: WATCH
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon map SHOCKING future plan post Angelina Jolie lawsuit
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Sabrina Carpenter finds 'husband' at ‘Short n’ Sweet’ concert in N.Y.C
Selena Gomez thrills Benny Blanco with ‘too hot to handle’ moves
Angelina Jolie graces 'Maria' premiere at New York Film Festival with kids
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition