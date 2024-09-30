Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award

Julia Roberts is set to receive an honorary tribute at the 50th edition of the César Awards.
The ceremony will be held February 28, 2025 at the Olympia Theater in Paris.
“Julia Roberts fascinates, she is a source of inspiration and an icon of world cinema,” the César academy in a statement said.
To note, César Awards are France highest film honor, equivalent to the Oscars.
The statement further added, “Julia Roberts is not just a movie star, she’s also an icon of popular culture, and her influence extends far beyond her performances.”
Roberts kicked off her career in 1990 with the role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman.
Since then, the actress has “enjoyed a string of successes, with roles as varied as they are unforgettable,” the academy added.
Her notable films include, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill, Money Monster and many more while her famous dramas were The Pelican Affair, Erin Brockovich and Alone Against All, for which she won the best actress Oscar in 2001.
The Honorary César Award has previously paid tribute to David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford and George Clooney.