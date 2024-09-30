Entertainment

Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande clears up misleading rumors about boyfriend Ethan Slater

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over dating Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over dating Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande has finally broken her silence over criticism on Ethan Slater relationship after a year.

The Wicked costar’s romance made headlines last year amid their respective divorces. 

However, now Grande has come forward to fire back to the haters, clarifying that the claims saying Slater left his wife, Lilly Jay, to date her, are incorrect.

In a joint cover story with Cynthia Ervio, published on Vanity Fair on Monday, Grande defended her relationship, saying, “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship]."

“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she said of Slater.

The 7 Rings singer went on to express, “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about.

“There is no one on this earth with a better heart. And that is something that no bulls–t tabloid can rewrite in real life,” she concluded.

Grande further added that she is not the “evil diva” which some portray her to be.

“The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally,” she added, claiming that tabloids have been “trying to destroy” her since her teens.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance first made headlines in July 2023.

Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash

Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over Ethan Slater relationship
UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station

UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award

Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award

Entertainment News

Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Chris Martin shares shocking update on Cold Play's retirement
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra bring action to London for ‘Citadel’ season 2 filming
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Taylor Swift skips watching Travis Kelce’s big game again amid breakup rumors
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Sophie Turner sets record straight on recent remarks on ‘motherhood’
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Sophie Turner opens up about 'shame' that comes with motherhood
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Mamma Mia’ cover takes fans by storm: WATCH
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon map SHOCKING future plan post Angelina Jolie lawsuit
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Sabrina Carpenter finds 'husband' at ‘Short n’ Sweet’ concert in N.Y.C
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Selena Gomez thrills Benny Blanco with ‘too hot to handle’ moves
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award
Angelina Jolie graces 'Maria' premiere at New York Film Festival with kids