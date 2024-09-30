Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande has finally broken her silence over criticism on Ethan Slater relationship after a year.
The Wicked costar’s romance made headlines last year amid their respective divorces.
However, now Grande has come forward to fire back to the haters, clarifying that the claims saying Slater left his wife, Lilly Jay, to date her, are incorrect.
In a joint cover story with Cynthia Ervio, published on Vanity Fair on Monday, Grande defended her relationship, saying, “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship]."
“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she said of Slater.
The 7 Rings singer went on to express, “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about.
“There is no one on this earth with a better heart. And that is something that no bulls–t tabloid can rewrite in real life,” she concluded.
Grande further added that she is not the “evil diva” which some portray her to be.
“The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally,” she added, claiming that tabloids have been “trying to destroy” her since her teens.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance first made headlines in July 2023.