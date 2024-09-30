Uncategorized

Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash

  September 30, 2024
Barbara Palvin caught easy attention at Lila Moss’ 22nd birthday party by turning up in a skimpy leather dress that left her long legs free of any covering for the weekend.

Coming hand-in-hand with hairstylist pal Owen Gould on Sunday, she showed off her lower limbs, sealing them with a pair of pencil heels down low.

According to Daily Mail, a belt on the supermodel’s stylish garment grabbed her by the waist as a set of complimenting sunglasses covered those Hungarian eyes.

Barbara Palvin added a brush of class to this sizzling outfit with a handbag hanging through the hole of that black dress’ sleeves.

Only thing that contrasted her all-black ensemble were the Victoria’s Secret alum’s brunette hair.

The night would have been on another kind of excitement high since it came right during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Kate Moss herself was busy modeling her physique at daughter Lila Moss’ birthday bash.

With Barbara Palvin checking in with that sexy cloak-and-dagger look that made her looking nothing short of a glamorous detective walking straight out of a film shot, it must have reached a brand new level of charm.

