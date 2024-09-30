Will Prince Harry be deported if Donald Trump becomes President?

Prince Harry’s likeliness to be deported by Donald Trump in the near future “just got a lot more interesting.”
According to Newsweek, The Heritage Foundation decided to sue Joe Biden’s government for trying to access the Duke of Sussex’s visa application to find whether he lied about past usage of drugs.
The same think thank has now suggested that Donald Trump can throw Prince Harry out of America if he’s elected as the next president again because “the redactions are suspicious.”
Previously, the democrat himself has never directly claimed that he will deport the Duke of Sussex, but his fierce choice of words have allowed room for building speculations.
Back in March, Donald Trump told GB News, “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”
When questioned whether he intends not to let Prince Harry stay in America, the politician replied, “Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”
The public widely interpreted this statement as a hint that Donald Trump will in fact intervene to revoke the Duke of Sussex’s visa.
In fact, his son Eric Trump recently mentioned in an interview that he would like to see Prince Harry back in the United Kingdom for King Charles’ sake.