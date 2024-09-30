Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards

Prince Harry made a painful reference to King Charles during his public engagement at the WellChild Awards ceremony today, on September 30.
Landing back into the United Kingdom, the Duke of Sussex had an adorable meet and greet session with ill children as he was the special guest invited for this occasion.
Right ahead of the event kicking off, Prince Harry was reunited with a six-year-old named Noah Nicholson, who was first introduced to him five years ago at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Per GB News, the little one was in a mix of high and naughty spirits, grabbing the Duke of Sussex’s beard and even throwing a couple of soft toys at him!
At one point, Prince Harry was looking at a photograph they took together in 2019, where Noah Nicholson was holding the same toy giraffe that he was carrying today as well.
The Duke of Sussex expressed surprise, saying, “Is this the same one? No way!”
“Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare…. My daughter Lili has these Lovies,” he added, seemingly recalling how King Charles had called him his “spare” child.
That is exactly the reason why he named his best-selling memoir after this word in particular.
Just recently, it was confirmed that Your Majesty denied seeing him on current visit to the UK again, and this is seemingly why the Duke of Sussex got sentimental.
As Noah Nicholson continued throwing soft toys, Prince Harry joked, “You are so naughty!”
He then got along, telling the youngster that they will meet on the award stage soon.