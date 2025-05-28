Royal

Buckingham Palace gives Princess Anne's update after King Charles UK return

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have returned to the UK after successful two-day visit to Canada

Royal Family honoured Princess Anne as stepped up for her brother King Charles once again!

Just a day after the tragic car incident, The Princess Royal visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday, May to extend her support for the emergency respondents and health workers.

On Wednesday, May 28, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared three photos of monarch's beloved sister, clicked during her interaction with the consultants,nurses and paramedics.

Alongside the carousel was a description of her visit, which she made to thank the doctors, nurses and other medical staff as well as "representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Liverpool FC, following the terrible incident."

About Liverpool FC Parade incident

On Monday, May 26, a speeding vehicle smashed into a crowd gathered for a celebratory parade to mark the victory of Liverpool FC.

As a result of the shocking incident, many people including children were left more than 50 people severely injured.

The victims of the tragic accident were immediately moved to the nearby hospitals.

King Charles Queen Camilla's statement on Liverpool tragedy

Amid his scheduled state visit to Canada with wife Queen Camilla, Charles expressed his dismay on the Liverpool incident in an official statement.

Buckingham Palace gives Princess Annes update after King Charles UK return

King Charles, who ascended to the throne in 2022 following Queen Elizabeth's death returned to the UK on Wednesday, with Camilla after his first visit to Canada as the Head of State.

