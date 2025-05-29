King Charles manages cancer treatment despite hectic royal duties  

King Charles has seemingly aimed to continue his hectic royal engagements despite his ongoing battle with cancer.
The 76-year-old monarch is reportedly managing his illness and has been trying hard to live his royal life "as normal as possible."
According to an exclusive report by GB News, an insider recently revealed that no one from Buckingham Palace can convince His Majesty to slow down his tireless royal activities.
The tipster added, "The thing you learn about this illness [cancer] is that you just manage it. And that's what he does."
"As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible, and that's exactly what he is doing," the source remarked.
The insider further noted that due to the King's "incredible" fitness, he is dealing with his illness and monarchy side by side.
When did King Charles diagnose with cancer?
For those unaware, King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer on February 5th, 2024, when Buckingham Palace issued the distressing update in an emotional post.
At that time, they revealed, "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."
King Charles and Queen Camilla's two-day state visit to Canada:
This update comes after King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla concluded their two-day visit to Canada, as they marked their first official tour to the country as monarch.
During their Canadian visit, Their Majesties opened Canada's 45th Parliament to deliver the historic speech from the throne, which was previously given by the late Queen Elizabeth II.