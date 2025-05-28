King Charles’ fans blasts Justin Trudeau for ‘disrespecting’ monarch

Royal

King Charles III becomes second monarch to open Canada's Parliament in history

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Charles’ fans has took a dig at Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his disrespectful gesture” towards the monarch at the Canada’s 45th Parliament opening ceremony.

His Majesty became the second monarch to open Canada's Parliament in history after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

During Charles’ historic speech, fans noticed Justin’s casual outfit choice.

The 53-year old politician’s decision to wear a pair of petrol green and bright orange Adidas Gazelle sneakers sparked outrage among royal fans. He completed the look with a more traditional navy-blue suit and grey tie.

Royal fans swiftly took to social media to slam Justin’s shocking move, calling it “disrespectful."

A user wrote on X, “Today at the throne speech of #Canada 's King Charles III, former PM Justin Trudeau proved he was still a clod who doesn't get it. Look at his outfit choice, he’s clearly disrespecting the monarch.”

Another wrote, “Trudeau felt it was appropriate to wear those shoes to the Throne Speech?”

“Justin Trudeau needs to fire his stylist because there’s no way anyone can approve this disrespectful look,” a third noted.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, who was sitting next to the monarch during the milestone event, donned an all-navy blue ensemble with a Canadian Rifles brooch.

King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Canada trip:

King Charles and Queen Camilla finally concluded their two-day state visit to Canada.

After concluding the trip, the royal couple expressed their “heartfelt” gratitude for “support.”

