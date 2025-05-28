Royal

Monaco Royal Beatrice Borromeo turns heads at Dior Cruise show in Rome

Princess Caroline of Monaco's son, Pierre Casiraghi, tied the knot with Beatrice Borromeo in 2015

Princess Caroline of Monaco’s daughter-in-law, Beatrice Borromeo, dropped her jaws during the Dior Cruise Show in Rome.

The 39-year-old Monaco Royal Family member attended the highly-anticipated 2026 Dior Cruise show held at the Villa Albani Torlonia hotel.

According to Hello magazine, the former Italian journalist and model was among a host of A-list celebrities who flocked to the Italian capital for the star-studded event.

For the fashion event, Beatrice opted for an asymmetrical white silk dress from Dior.

To elevate her fashionable choice, she tied her blonde tresses in a sleek bun.

She also carried a golden clutch and bold diamond earrings to enhance her look.

The Italian model, who was previously named the most stylish European royal, has joined the likes of Rosamund Pike, Ashley Park, and Natalie Portman, who were also dressed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the show.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Beatrice Borromeo met Princess Caroline of Monaco’s son, Pierre Casiraghi, while studying at university in Milan in 2008.

After knowing each other for several years, the two tied the knot on July 25th, 2015, in Monaco.

The wedding function was followed by a grand celebration at the Grimaldi Palace and the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo.

Beatrice and Pierre are also parents to their two sons, Stefano and Francesco.

Princess Caroline shares Pierre Casiraghi with whom?

In addition to Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline shares her two children Andrea, Charlotte Casiraghi from her late husband, Stefano Casiraghi.

However, she shares her fourth child, Princess Princess Alexandra of Hanover, with her third husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover. 

