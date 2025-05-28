Royal

Queen Mary’s key engagement ‘postponed’ after weather warning

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, teams up with WWF World Wildlife Fund for special cause

Queen Mary’s special royal engagement has been “postponed” after sudden weather warning.

As part of her partnership with WWF World Wildlife Fund to to restore habitats for endangered species, Her Majesty was supposed to participate in a “butterfly release.”

However, due to sudden weather change, the royal activity was “postponed.”

The Danish Palace shared details about Mary’s latest outing in a statement posted on Instagram.

“At Knudshoved Odde, WWF World Wildlife Fund is working with several partners to restore habitats for endangered species. Today, Her Majesty The Queen participated in a visit as patron of the foundation and was presented with some of the concrete efforts in the nature restoration project, including the work with the rare ochre-yellow spotted butterfly,” the caption read.


It continued, “It was planned that the Queen would participate in a butterfly release, but cool weather meant that it was postponed. Instead, some of the butterflies were displayed, and the release will be carried out as soon as the weather improves.”

During the visit, the Queen also participated in a number of other activities.”

As part of Mary’s activities, “A seed mixture was scattered on the forest meadow, bell frogs were released by a lake. At a nest box in a tree, the rare black scaly toad was displayed, and the Queen put out beetle larvae as part of the species' conservation efforts.”

Queen Mary celebrates King Frederik's 57th birthday:

Last week, Queen Mary celebrated her husband King Frederik's 57th birthday along with kids.

Queen Margrethe and three children; Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine were also part of the celebration.

