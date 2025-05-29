Royal

Princess Eugenie takes on new role week after joining King Charles for key duty

King Charles announced Princess Eugenie’s significant new role in his foundation, last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Although Princess Eugenie is not a working royal but she has been working a lot lately!

Just a week after taking on a huge role in King Charles’ foundation, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has announced her new job.

The Princess of York has been announced as Global Ambassador for Thirty Six For Coral, the world's first international art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation.

"Despite occupying less than one per cent of the seabed, coral reefs support 25 per cent of all life in the ocean, and one billion people around the world depend on coral reefs for food and jobs,” the princess said, as per GB News.

The meaningful initiative is part of the Coral Collective, a global movement driving action to protect coral reefs from extinction.

Princess Eugenie’s new ambassador role comes a week after she was announced as a mentor for the King's Foundation's newly launched "35 under 35 network.”

Princess Eugenie’s new role in '35 Under 35' initiative

Last week, King Charles announced Princess Eugenie’s new role in his foundation with a sweet Instagram video of his niece.

"Announcing Princess Eugenie as a mentor for our @kingsfdn 35 under 35," the organization wrote in the caption.

They went on to share, "@princesseugenie met some of our 35 under 35 - Tihara, Sauda, Barney, Marie, Rosa, Jo and Mariam - at the Garrison Chapel last week, where we’re currently hosting our 35th anniversary exhibition."

Princess Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of King’s Foundation.

