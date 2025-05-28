King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Guadalupe to mark Monarch's major milestone

King Felipe celebrated his major milestone with a delightful visit to Guadalupe with Queen Letizia.
On Wednesday, May 28, the Spanish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share an update about the Monarch and Queen Consort's latest joint appearance.
The outing comes as part of the King's milestone 10th anniversary of proclamation.
Sharing about the visit, the Palace stated, "Today, the King and Queen visited the Cáceres town of Guadalupe, declared a Historic-Artistic Site and World Heritage Site in 1993 by UNESCO."
"Upon arrival, they were received by the Extremadura authorities and the municipal corporation at the Town Hall, where they were able to offer a few words of thanks to their residents in the Town Hall's Book of Honor," they noted.
In the statement, the Palace further shared that the Royal Couple also presided over a brief meeting with the members of the Fray Sebastián García Residential and Day Center.
They also visited the Royal Monastery of Santa María de Guadalupe.
"This place has great religious and cultural importance, as its temple houses the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Patron Saint of Extremadura and Hispanic Heritage. Furthermore, the Royal Monastery has witnessed decisive moments in the history of Spain," the statement added.
Concluding the post, the Royal Family revealed, "The visit to Guadalupe is part of the activities organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of His Majesty the King.
In the post, the Royals also posted a carousel of photographs taken during King Felipe and Queen Letizia's visit.
Who are King Felipe and Queen Letizia?
Felipe VI and Letizia are the King and Queen of Spain. They tied the knot on May 22, 2004, and are parents to two daughters - Princess Leonor and Princess Infanta Sofía.