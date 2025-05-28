King Frederik awards Count Nikolai, Count Felix with prestigious honors

King Frederik as awarded his nephews Count Nikolai and Count Felix with Denmark’s highest honours on his 57th birthday.
The Denmark monarch chose his birthday, May 26, to award the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to his nephews, Count Nikolai and Count Felix, sons of his brother, Prince Joachim.
Taking to its Instagram account on Tuesday, the Danish Royal House shared a slew of image from the event.
"At a private event before the family breakfast at Amalienborg, on the occasion of His Majesty the King's 57th birthday, the King awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to Their Excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix,” they wrote in the caption.
They further added, "As a result of the appointment, the counts, like other Danish recipients of the Grand Cross, must have prepared a personal knight shield. When finished, it will be hung in the Knight Chapel at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød."
The prestigious honour has been granted to many notable individuals including, King Frederik X, Queen Margrethe II and Queen Mary of Denmark, as well as King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, King Harald V of Norway and Nikolai and Felix’s father, Prince Joachim.
Why former Queen Margrethe stripped her grandchildren of their Prince and Princess titles?
In 2023, then-Queen Margrethe II made the surprise decision to strip Prince Joachim’s children including Nikolai and Felix of their royal titles.
The decision was intended to modernise and slim down the monarchy, though it led to public backlash and emotional responses from the affected family members.