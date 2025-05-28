Royal

Princess Diana's final resting property destroyed in suspected arson attack

King Charles' former wife and late Princess of Wales was tragically passed away in an accident in 1997

  Web Desk
  • |

Princess Diana's childhood house and final resting place has been burned down in a suspected arson attack.

The late Princes of Wales' younger brother, Charles Spencer, turned to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 28th, to share the devastating update with the well-wishers.

"Luckily unoccupied at the time - but still deeply disturbing that one of our farmhouses was torched by vandals last night," the statement read.

He continued, "Sincere thanks to @northantsfire for trying to save it." 

Spencer additionally expressed his frustration in an X post, stating, "So very sad that anyone would think this is a fun thing to do." 

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spoke to People magazine that the fire ignited at, "Land on the Althorp estate in Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, rather than at Althorp House."

As per the media reports, the deceased British Royal Family member was buried on the grounds of her childhood home after her death on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris.  

Princess Diana was laid to rest on a small, secluded, tree-covered island at Althorp Estate known as Oval Lake Grave. 

However, her gravesite is not accessible to the public, visitors can pay tribute to the late royal at a memorial erected on the property. 

Princess Diana and King Charles relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Princess Diana got married to King Charles III on July 29th, 1981, and parted ways on August 28th, 1996. 

The former couple also shares two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

As of now, neither the late Princess' sons nor her former husband and the monarch of the United Kingdom have taken any action on the incident. 

