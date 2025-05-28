Royal

Prince William addresses fans after expressing grief over Liverpool incident

The future king releases message for royal fans after grieving over the tragic car crash during Liverpool parade

  • by Web Desk
Prince William has penned a new messgae for fans.

On Wednesday, May 28, the Prince of Wales turned to the joint Instagram handle of his and Princess Kate to address his fans, asking them to catch up with the first episode of their new docuseries, Guardian.

In the social media Story, the future king reposted the episode’s clip, which was originally shared by his Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife program, and urged his admirers to give it a watch.

GUARDIANS. Catch up with Episode 1 on BBC Earth YouTube,” wrote William as he embeded the YouTube link of the show, writing, “WATCH HERE.”

The docuseries’ first episode follows the “inspiring journey of Modiki, a reformed poacher who now dedicates his life to protect the wildlife he once hunted, as he patrols Dzanga-Sangha Protected Area which is home to Africa’s highest concentration of forest elephants and lowland gorillas.”

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
Prince William’s six-part docuseries aims to bring attention towarsd rangers, who have been making significant efforts to protect nature as unsung heroes.

This message by the father of three comes a day after he and the Princess of Wales expressed their sorrow over the tragic Liverpool car crash.

Prince William and Princess Kate express grief over Liverpool incident:

Taking to their Instagram Story on Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued a statement in which they addressed the car crash that occured during Liverpool FC celebratory parade, leaving nearly 50 people injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.”

The royal couple concluded their note by signing off with their initials, “W & C.”

