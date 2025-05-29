Royal

Meghan Markle hints at new ventures after deciding to 'step back' from brand

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Meghan Markle has once again shared a vague photo to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after announcing a major decision about the company.

On Wednesday, the brand's Instagram account shared a click of Meghan's rescue beagle Mia inquiring a basket of fresh produce from the Duchess of Sussex's garden.

The adorable social media post came amid the uncertainty surrounded As Ever's future as Meghan revealed plans to step back and evaluate the brand first year's performance.

picture credit: As Ever/ Instagram
picture credit: As Ever/ Instagram

The post was captioned, "The unofficial quality inspector of this morning’s garden haul," as the nine-year-dog had her head buried in vegetables.

On a detailed look, the haul included several fresh produce such as red pepper, broccoli, corn, squash, spring onions and carrots.

Meghan Markle to step back from As Ever to access the brand

In an interview with The Fast Company, Meghan announced the halt for her brand as she confirmed that the new products will not be up for sale till 2026.

Along with that, she also showed interest in expanding the brand into fashion world, referring it as an "interesting space for me."

As Ever's initial products included jams, honey, and teas, which sold out within an hour of the launch earlier this year.

Furthermore, Meghan also revealed that might never restock her famous jam, one of the brand's signature products.

About the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's beagle

Mia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beagle was rescued by the family in 2022 from an animal testing center and made it’s public debut in the Sussexes Christmas card last December.

Princess Eugenie takes on new role week after joining King Charles for key duty
Princess Eugenie takes on new role week after joining King Charles for key duty
King Charles announced Princess Eugenie’s significant new role in his foundation, last week
King Charles manages cancer treatment despite hectic royal duties
King Charles manages cancer treatment despite hectic royal duties
The 76-year-old monarch was diagnosed from undisclosed form of cancer in February last year
Princess Diana's final resting property destroyed in suspected arson attack
Princess Diana's final resting property destroyed in suspected arson attack
King Charles' former wife and late Princess of Wales was tragically passed away in an accident in 1997
King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Guadalupe to mark Monarch's major milestone
King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Guadalupe to mark Monarch's major milestone
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia made a joint appearance at historic UNESCO site
Monaco Royal Beatrice Borromeo turns heads at Dior Cruise show in Rome
Monaco Royal Beatrice Borromeo turns heads at Dior Cruise show in Rome
Princess Caroline of Monaco's son, Pierre Casiraghi, tied the knot with Beatrice Borromeo in 2015
King Frederik, Mary proudly celebrate Prince Christian’s military service end
King Frederik, Mary proudly celebrate Prince Christian’s military service end
Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian earns praise from King Frederik and Queen Mary upon completing his military service
King Frederik awards Count Nikolai, Count Felix with prestigious honors
King Frederik awards Count Nikolai, Count Felix with prestigious honors
Former Queen Margrethe stripped Prince Joachim’s children including Nikolai and Felix of their royal titles
Prince William addresses fans after expressing grief over Liverpool incident
Prince William addresses fans after expressing grief over Liverpool incident
The future king releases message for royal fans after grieving over the tragic car crash during Liverpool parade
Queen Mary’s key engagement ‘postponed’ after weather warning
Queen Mary’s key engagement ‘postponed’ after weather warning
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, teams up with WWF World Wildlife Fund for special cause
Buckingham Palace gives Princess Anne's update after King Charles UK return
Buckingham Palace gives Princess Anne's update after King Charles UK return
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have returned to the UK after successful two-day visit to Canada
King Charles’ fans blast Justin Trudeau for ‘disrespecting’ monarch
King Charles’ fans blast Justin Trudeau for ‘disrespecting’ monarch
King Charles III becomes second monarch to open Canada's Parliament in history
Meghan Markle speaks out on 'pressure' of naming kids with everyone's approval
Meghan Markle speaks out on 'pressure' of naming kids with everyone's approval
The Duchess of Sussex is the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry