Meghan Markle hints at new ventures after deciding to 'step back' from brand

Meghan Markle has once again shared a vague photo to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after announcing a major decision about the company.
On Wednesday, the brand's Instagram account shared a click of Meghan's rescue beagle Mia inquiring a basket of fresh produce from the Duchess of Sussex's garden.
The adorable social media post came amid the uncertainty surrounded As Ever's future as Meghan revealed plans to step back and evaluate the brand first year's performance.
The post was captioned, "The unofficial quality inspector of this morning’s garden haul," as the nine-year-dog had her head buried in vegetables.
On a detailed look, the haul included several fresh produce such as red pepper, broccoli, corn, squash, spring onions and carrots.
Meghan Markle to step back from As Ever to access the brand
In an interview with The Fast Company, Meghan announced the halt for her brand as she confirmed that the new products will not be up for sale till 2026.
Along with that, she also showed interest in expanding the brand into fashion world, referring it as an "interesting space for me."
As Ever's initial products included jams, honey, and teas, which sold out within an hour of the launch earlier this year.
Furthermore, Meghan also revealed that might never restock her famous jam, one of the brand's signature products.
About the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's beagle
Mia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beagle was rescued by the family in 2022 from an animal testing center and made it’s public debut in the Sussexes Christmas card last December.