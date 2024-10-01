Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from ‘awkward’ teen to Miss World

Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartwarming post that showcases her remarkable transformation from an awkward teenager to a stunning Miss India winner.
On Monday, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a collage of two photos, one from her pre-teen while another from her early twenties.
Alongside the photo, Chopra penned, "Warning: Don’t troll my 9 year old self."
"So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win," she added.
The Citadel actress continued, "And on the right is me at 17 ,having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart."
"As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment," Chopra recalled.
Priyanka Chopra concluded the her heartfelt message with a grateful nod to the person who created and shared the touching side-by-side image.