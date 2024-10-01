Royal

Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return

Prince Harry's has touched down the UK for the WellChilds Awards on Monday night

  by Web Desk
  October 01, 2024
Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harrys UK return
Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return

Just a day after Prince Harry's return to the UK, Prince William is set to make a solo public appearance in London, dashing any hopes of a reunion between the estranged royal brothers.

As the London-based start-up ENSO announces a ground-breaking cooperation with Uber throughout the UK and USA, the Prince of Wales is scheduled to visit ENSO, a 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist.

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, the founder and CEO of ENSO, will meet with the prince to discuss the company's achievements since his previous visit in October 2023.

During his visit, along with Jill Hazelbaker, SVP of Communications and Public Policy at Uber and CEO of The Earthshot Prize Hannah Jones, the prince will also discuss the new strategic alliance between Uber and ENSO.

Notably, Prince William's visit coincides with Prince Harry's Monday night visit to the UK for the WellChilds Awards.

While his wife Meghan Markle remained in the United States, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance alone in London.

Since the royal rivalry between the Sussexes and the Firm persists, Prince Harry is not anticipated to meet with senior royals while he is in the UK.

Royal News

Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon
King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again: Confirmed
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
Prince Harry gets his first ever tattoo as celebrity artist breaks silence
Will Prince Harry be deported if Donald Trump becomes President?
Princess Diana ‘left trembling’ by Mohamed Al Fayed’s ‘disgusting proposal’
Prince William’s children to be ‘separated’ because of old rule soon
King Charles given crucial advice as Prince Harry arrives in UK
Princess Anne remains very professional for ‘royal obituaries’ interview
Queen Camilla sports Queen Mary's iconic diamond thistle in new outing
Prince Harry loses golden opportunity to compete with Royal Family
Kate Middleton takes major decision for her future after chemotherapy