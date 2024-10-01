Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return

Just a day after Prince Harry's return to the UK, Prince William is set to make a solo public appearance in London, dashing any hopes of a reunion between the estranged royal brothers.
As the London-based start-up ENSO announces a ground-breaking cooperation with Uber throughout the UK and USA, the Prince of Wales is scheduled to visit ENSO, a 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist.
Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, the founder and CEO of ENSO, will meet with the prince to discuss the company's achievements since his previous visit in October 2023.
During his visit, along with Jill Hazelbaker, SVP of Communications and Public Policy at Uber and CEO of The Earthshot Prize Hannah Jones, the prince will also discuss the new strategic alliance between Uber and ENSO.
Notably, Prince William's visit coincides with Prince Harry's Monday night visit to the UK for the WellChilds Awards.
While his wife Meghan Markle remained in the United States, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance alone in London.
Since the royal rivalry between the Sussexes and the Firm persists, Prince Harry is not anticipated to meet with senior royals while he is in the UK.