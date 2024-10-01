Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident

Bollywood actor Govinda has been rushed to the hospital after suffering an accidental bullet injury, leaving fans and the film industry in shock.
As per the report, Mumbai Police reported that the Naseeb star was unintentionally shot in the leg this morning by his handgun and has since been transported to the closest hospital.
The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4:45 a.m.
Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."
A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious. However, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The actor shared an audio tape in which he claimed that his parents, his guru, and his admirers had saved his life.
“I was hit by a bullet but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said.
Notably, Govinda was alone at home at the time of the incident and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred.