Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident

Mumbai Police reported that Govinda was unintentionally shot in the leg this morning

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Bollywood actor Govinda has been rushed to the hospital after suffering an accidental bullet injury, leaving fans and the film industry in shock.

As per the report, Mumbai Police reported that the Naseeb star was unintentionally shot in the leg this morning by his handgun and has since been transported to the closest hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4:45 a.m.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious. However, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The actor shared an audio tape in which he claimed that his parents, his guru, and his admirers had saved his life.

“I was hit by a bullet but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said.

Notably, Govinda was alone at home at the time of the incident and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred.

Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from 'awkward' teen to Miss World
Saif Ali Khan hints at Taimur's acting career
Mawra Hocane calls Ameer Gilani her 'North Star' and 'guiding light' after award win
Diljit Dosanjh proclaims love for Pakistan during his Dil-Luminati tour
Kriti Sanon shines bright on the green carpet at IIFA Awards
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Hiba Bukhari, husband Arez Ahmed announce first pregnancy
Hum Style Awards 2024: Yumna Zaidi bags Best Actress for 'Bakhtawar'
Mahira Khan brings back nostalgia as she dances to 'Humsafar' title track
Hum Style Awards 2024: Hania Amir's dance performance leaves audience spellbound
Atif Aslam arrives hand-in-hand with wife Sara Bharwana at Hum Style Awards
Priyanka Chopra spends relaxed Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas