Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has taken a trip down the memory lane of his dating era with former girlfriend Camila Cabello.
The lovebirds first met in 2014 when they opened for Austin Mahone. Later on they went public about their relationship in the summer of 2019.
On September 30, Shawn got candid about his relationship with ex during an interview on Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast,
He said, “We’ve been [in the public eye] since we’re very young, so I think at this point, we’re just like, we hopefully just have a deep, great respect. I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other.”
The Treat You Better singer gushed over Camila and claimed that he was “lucky” for having an “incredibly understanding and thoughtful” partner.
“So, communicating with her is not difficult, and I think that’s probably a huge part of it,” he explained, “Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other.”
For the unversed, Shawn and Camila broke up in November 2021.